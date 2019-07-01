Las Cruces ranked among nation’s best-run cities for third consecutive year

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – For the third year in a row, Las Cruces has been ranked among the nation’s best-run cities.

Personal finance website WalletHub.com ranked the City of the Crosses sixth out of the 150 largest cities in the U.S.

According to the site, the rankings were made based on analysis of the cities’ financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, infrastructure, and pollution.

“My City Council colleagues, City administration and City associates are once again to be congratulated for continuing to do a job well done,” Mayor Ken Miyagishima said. “Together, they exemplify the team concept and live up to the acronym of team: Together, Everyone Achieves More.”

Nampa, Idaho earned the top spot on the list. El Paso came in at No. 33.

To see more rankings, click HERE.