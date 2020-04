EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) and local government agencies urge residents to follow the stay home order during Easter Sunday.

This Easter weekend, local government agencies, police and fire departments and school districts encourage area residents to step up efforts to stay home and avoid large gatherings, said a media advisory by LCPS.

The current efforts are to help minimize the spread of the COVID-19 and ensure the safety of everyone.