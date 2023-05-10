Since October, $8.1 billion in student debt relief has been approved for some 145,000 borrowers due to changes to a federal forgiveness program. (Getty)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) is hosting commencement ceremonies for the class of 2023 at the Field of Dreams.

The commencement ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at the Field of Dreams located at 2501 Tashiro Road.

The district began hosting ceremonies at the Field of Dreams in 2020 when the pandemic was in full swing and prohibited all in-person gatherings, according to the release sent by the district.

The district adds the following year, the class of 2021, held commencement ceremonies on the field with a limited number of guests.

In preparation for the commencement ceremonies, Las Cruces High School won’t have any school on Friday and Centennial High School will have early dismissal.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own bottled water and sunscreen because there won’t be any concessions available at the ceremony.

LCPS would like to emphasize the usage of drones is prohibited in the airspace over the field, stands and parking lot.

The following is the schedule for the commencements:

Las Cruces High School at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 19.

Arrowhead Park Early College High School at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Centennial High School at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Organ Mountain High School at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Rio Grande Preparatory Institute at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Mayfield High School at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

For those who cannot attend, all ceremonies will be livestreamed at www.lcps.tv.