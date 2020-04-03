Las Cruces Public Schools to begin remote meal distribution on April 6

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public Schools will begin remote meal distribution sites starting on April 6.

Beginning on Monday, buses will make stops in designated neighborhoods to deliver breakfast and lunch to students, officials said.

According to LCPS, the stops have been identified in the Elks neighborhoods, Mesquite, Telshor neighborhoods, Del Rey, Moongate/East Mesa, Four Hills, several sites in central Las Cruces, Doña Ana, Tortugas and neighborhoods off Picacho.

“Working through this process was a difficult, but necessary task,” said Sean Barham, Chief of Staff for Las Cruces Public Schools. “Families who live far from our closest school site have unique challenges that make it almost impossible to pick up meals for their children. This process will bridge that gap, and keep our students fed just as they were before the COVID-19 crisis.”

Barham said the district will not operate school distribution sites or remote distribution sites on April 10 in observance of the Good Friday holiday, but added that students will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch for that day on Thursday, in addition to Thursday’s meals.

LCPS said the buses will continue to run the remote distribution sites through May 21, which is the official last day of the 2019-2020 school year.

For a complete schedule of remote distribution sites and locations, visit www.lcps.net.

Additional resources available to students and families:

For updated information related to COVID-19, visit www.cv.nmhealth.org.

To contact the New Mexico Department of Health for any health-related questions or concerns, call the Coronavirus Hotline, 1-855-600-3453.

During the crisis, families without internet service might be eligible for free or reduced internet service for the next 60 days. For more information on how to apply, call (855) 954-6546, (888) 833-9522 or (888) 234-4272.

The New Mexico Crisis Line is available for anyone experiencing an emotional or mental health crisis.

For resources, visit www.nmcrisisline.com or call 1-855-662-7474. In an emergency, please call 911.

Additional resources that families might find helpful can be found at www.lcps.net.