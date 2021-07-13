Las Cruces Public Schools to add two new community schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools will be adding two more community schools to the district in efforts of improving the quality of education for children in Doña Ana County.



LCPS said the expansion of community schools will integrate services focused on academic, health and social services to improve student learning, create stronger families, and build healthier communities.



For the next two years, a $600,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation will help provide funding for the community schools. Officials said each community school in the district will have a full-time community school coordinator who will oversee the community school strategy.



One of the new community schools will be Alameda Elementary which is located at 1325 N. Alameda. The other community school is still going through the application process.



The district said that community schools work together with community members in creating lasting partnerships in order to transform schools into hubs of their communities.



“LCPS is deeply committed to having systems in place that work towards having healthier families in a community that is equitable and responsive to diversity, and the Kellogg Foundation shares with us this commitment,” said Amanda Barela, district coordinator of community schools at LCPS.



Barela added that these types of grants are essential to community schools, as without this opportunity; LCPS would be unable to expand to open more community schools within the district.



