Las Cruces Public Schools online learning program disrupted after truck crashes into power pole

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A commercial truck reportedly struck a power pole causing an outage at Las Cruces Public Schools’ administrative offices on South Main Street.

According to officials, the crash happened Thursday just before 10 a.m.

El Paso Electric crews restored power a few hours later, officials confirmed.

LCPS said the outage interrupted Canvas for anyone in the district who wasn’t already logged in. Canvas is the learning management system LCPS uses for online instruction.

Most users who were already logged on did not experience any interruption, officials said.

A message went out at 2 p.m. to parents via text message and e-mail to notify parents about the incident.

LCPS said students went back to school on Aug. 12, working through technology tutorials with teachers and adjusting to the district’s fully online model for instruction. Thursday was the district’s first official day of instruction.

The outage also caused the LCPS website to go offline.

At 2:15 p.m., internet services staff anticipated it should be back up within a couple of hours.

