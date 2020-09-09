Las Cruces Public Schools named District of the year at 2020 STEMY Awards

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Public Schools District has been named as the School District of the Year at the 2020 STEMY Awards.

The awards are presented by the Air Force Research Labs New Mexico Tech Engagement Office.

“I was incredibly humbled to hear LCPS received the award,” said Stephanie Hofacket, Coordinator for K-12 Science Curriculum and Instruction at the Challenger Learning Center of Las Cruces. “Challenger Learning Center of Las Cruces offers students an immersive learning environment and is incorporated into the 6th Grade Integrated Earth and Space Science curriculum. Students experience hands-on exploration that will strengthen their knowledge and interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics as they take on the roles of astronauts, scientists, and engineers to solve real-world problems.”

This is the first time a school district has been recognized in the statewide Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) award ceremony.

The award was presented over the summer in a first-ever virtual event.

The keynote speaker was Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, a biochemist and Doctorate in Pharmacy student at Virginia Tech. Schrier spoke of her childhood fascination for kitchen experiments, which helped develop her passion for biology, chemistry, and physics.

The CLC is an international organization, leading students in STEM education. There are 40 centers nationwide and two international centers – one in Toronto and another in South Korea. All CLCs use space-themed simulated learning environments to engage students in dynamic, hands-on opportunities. The CLC has been at LCPS since 2015.

According to LCPS Superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo, the district plans to develop additional programs within the CLC curriculum to include other grade levels.

“The common experience of the Challenger Mission that our 6th graders share is something we would like to expand,” said Trujillo. “These students are continually exposed to high interest, high paying career opportunities in our area, and that is something we would like every student to experience,” said Trujillo.

Hofacket added that the CLC has already expanded its reach into Truth or Consequences to include missions for 5th, 6th, and high school students, and some missions are shared with students in Texas.

Along with Hofacket, the CLC staff includes Kathleen Guitar, Lead Flight Director/National Board Certified Teacher; Lisa Fernandez, Secretary for CLC of Las Cruces; Norm Jensen, Flight Director/Teacher on Special Assignment; Jamee Nelson, Assistant Flight Director, and Mara Boyd, who was an Assistant Flight Director at CLC, but recently left LCPS to become a full-time student.

The Challenger Learning Center and its curriculum are temporarily on hold while students attend classes online during the COVID-19 pandemic.