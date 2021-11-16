Las Cruces Public Schools hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11

Las Cruces News

by: Nicole Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Las Cruces Public Schools Facebook page.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public Schools scheduled a serious of clinics for children ages five to 11 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. These clinics will also offer flu vaccinations.

“The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended children 5 and older be vaccinated against COVID-19 as an additional measure to protect themselves and others – especially those considered to be high risk – against serious illness and death,” LCPS officials said.

Parents will need to register their child online with the New Mexico Department of Health using the following event codes below. If your child does not already have a profile with the NMDOH COVID Vaccine Registration portal, parents will need to first create one. Printed and signed consent forms will also be required, but a limited number of forms will be made available at the clinic for those who do not have access to a printer.

The following vaccine clinics for both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot will be held inside the gymnasiums at the following middle schools from 4 pm to 7 pm and are open to all students who are eligible for vaccine: 

DATE SCHOOL CODE 
Nov. 15 Zia   ZIAMS 
Nov. 16 Sierra  SIERRAMS 
Nov. 17 Mesa MESAMS 
Nov. 18 Vista VISTAMS 
Nov. 19 Picacho PICACHOMS 

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Studio 9 – Halloween Special / The Reagen-Alvaro

Karla's Tuesday Forecast on 9

EPISD trustees pick Diana Sayavedra as lone candidate for superintendent, would be first Hispanic woman to lead the district

Concerned community members speak during Canutillo ISD board meeting over book at High School Library

EPPD: 3-vehicle accident involving unmarked police car under investigation

Some 8 Million tons of Pandemic Related Plastic Waste Polluting Oceans, study says

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link