Las Cruces Public Schools hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public Schools scheduled a serious of clinics for children ages five to 11 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. These clinics will also offer flu vaccinations.

“The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended children 5 and older be vaccinated against COVID-19 as an additional measure to protect themselves and others – especially those considered to be high risk – against serious illness and death,” LCPS officials said.

Parents will need to register their child online with the New Mexico Department of Health using the following event codes below. If your child does not already have a profile with the NMDOH COVID Vaccine Registration portal, parents will need to first create one. Printed and signed consent forms will also be required, but a limited number of forms will be made available at the clinic for those who do not have access to a printer.

The following vaccine clinics for both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot will be held inside the gymnasiums at the following middle schools from 4 pm to 7 pm and are open to all students who are eligible for vaccine:

DATE SCHOOL CODE Nov. 15 Zia ZIAMS Nov. 16 Sierra SIERRAMS Nov. 17 Mesa MESAMS Nov. 18 Vista VISTAMS Nov. 19 Picacho PICACHOMS

