Las Cruces Public Schools extended virtual classes for the fall semester

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Virtual Learning Academy, operated by the Las Cruces Public Schools, is open for registration for the fall semester.

According to the release, LCPS is asking parents to enroll their children through July 15.

How to enroll

Parents will receive an e-mail from the principal of the school on July 10 that will contain a survey. The survey will be used as a way to enroll the student in the Virtual Academy.

The program for online learning consists of coursework that will have to be submitted by the due date and requires students to work independently.

The program will be run through Canvas and there will be no determined time of attendance.

Students will be able to reach out to teachers through video conference for any assistance.

If the child is enrolled in the Virtual Academy they will still remain students of their previously attended campus, which means they will have access to the campus library, health center, counseling services, and other facilities.

Testing and scheduling will also happen at the student’s designated school.

How does the online program work

For elementary school students taught online, teachers will stay the same and will hold in-person classes whenever it is possible. At the start of the semester, there will be no face-to-face classes.

Secondary school online students will also remain students at their home campus but their teachers will be from campuses around the district.

Their home campuses will have learning coaches to monitor student’s progress but parents are asked to be an active part of this process.

Students will be able to participate in music and athletic programs at their home campus, as well.

The schedules will be made according to the current StudentVue schedules, but LCPS warned there might be some unavoidable changes.

Meals, transportation and equipment

All students are eligible for breakfast and lunch, as well as transport if needed. The transportation question will be included in the survey and parents are asked to respond in order to determine the bus rider count.

Students are required to have a computer and internet access for coursework.

LCPS asked parents to indicate in the survey if they want to check out an LCPS computer or if they need internet access.

Students diagnosed with a medical condition are asked to submit the LCPS COVID Homebound paperwork, as well as if they have a family medical situation. This documentation needs to be sent to covidhomebound@lcps.net and is not required to participate in the program.