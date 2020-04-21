Las Cruces Public Schools announce change in meal distribution and technology support schedule

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Meal distribution and technology support days are being adjusted for families and students enrolled under Las Cruces Public Schools. 

In a press release, LCPS announced their services will now be conducted Monday through Thursday, with Friday meals available for pick-up on Thursday.

LCPS says the shift will alleviate unnecessary staffing in district buildings on Fridays to stem the spread of COVID-19.  

Schools began distributing meals last month, following the state shutdown of all school buildings. Since then, LCPS has maintained a grab-and-go style meal distribution at 19 school sites with an average of 10,000 meals being prepared daily by school staff. 

Families can pick up breakfast and lunch simultaneously between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations through the end of the school year: 

Alameda Elementary – 1325 N. Alameda Blvd. 

Central Elementary – 105 Alameda Blvd. 

Cesar Chavez Elementary – 5250 Holman Rd. 

Columbia Elementary – Trinity Lutheran Church 2900 Elks Dr. 

Conlee Elementary – 1701 Boston Dr. 

Desert Hills Elementary – 280 Roadrunner Pkwy 

Doña Ana Elementary – 5551 Camino De Flores 

Hermosa Heights Elementary – 1655 E. Amador Ave. 

Hillrise Elementary – 1400 Curnutt St. 

Loma Heights Elementary – 1600 E. Madrid Ave. 

Lynn Middle School – 950 S. Walnut St. 

MacArthur Elementary – 655 4th St. 

Mesa Middle School – 7225 N Jornada Rd. 

Mesilla Elementary – 2362 Calle Del Sur 

Mesilla Park Elementary – 955 W. Union Ave. 

Picacho Middle School – 1040 N. Motel Blvd.  

Tombaugh Elementary – 226 Carver Rd. 

University Hills Elementary – 2005 S. Locust St. 

Valley View Elementary – 915 California Ave. 

Families who need assistance with district-owned devices or password resets can access Technology Support Services (TSS) Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following locations:  

Mesa Middle School – (575) 527-9510 

Lynn Middle School – (575) 527-9445 

Cesar Chavez Elementary – (575) 527-6022 

Picacho Middle School – (575) 527-9455 

Central Elementary – (575) 527-9496 

Desert Hills Elementary – (575) 527-9619 

University Hills Elementary – (575) 527-9649 

Doña Ana Elementary – (575) 527-9506 

TSS Office – (575) 527-4357 

