EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Ralph Ramos announced his resignation earlier this morning. The district is investigating after employees filed grievances and complaints against him.

According to reporting from the Las Cruces Sun News, the name of the employee or employees who issued the grievances has not been released, and the nature of the grievances was not disclosed.

During last month’s board meeting, the LCPS Board of Trustees voted to give the president the authority to hire an outside investigator in this case.

Ramos was selected as superintendent back in 2021 after late superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo died earlier that year.