Las Cruces prepares for annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Many gather during The Christmas in Cruces Tree Lighting Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The City of Las Cruces is gearing up for their annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, scheduled for this Saturday, December 7.

The festivities in the City of the Crosses kick off early in the afternoon when children of all ages can welcome Santa from 1-4 p.m. at the Old Fashioned Holiday Display at the Railroad Museum located at 351 N. Mesilla Street.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be arriving in style on a BNSF locomotive.

The celebration will continue at the Plaza de Las Cruces with a traditional tree lighting ceremony.

For the first time in the event’s history, the City will host a Vendor Village that will open at 5 p.m. at the Placita. The 40-foot Christmas Tree will be lit at 7 p.m.

Officials say the event will also feature giveaways, family activities, food trucks, photos with Santa and live music by “Unlyshed.” All events are free and open to the public.

Finish the festivities at the Rio Grande Theatre with the special screening of “Elf.” Doors open at 7 p.m., the movie starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $5. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at riograndetheatre.org.