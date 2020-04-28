Las Cruces PreK, Kindergarten registration now available online

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Online applications are now available for parents interested in applying for  Head Start and New Mexico (NM) PreK programs at Las Cruces Public Schools.

Online applications for the Head Start and NM PreK programs ensure safe social distancing and compliance with state and federal guidelines.

According to a news release by Las Cruces Public Schools, children who will be three or four years old by Sept. 1, 2020 may apply for Head Start.

Head Start will provide services to children in 13 proposed sites in the 2020-2021 school year:

Booker T. Washington MacArthur 
Cesar Chavez Mesilla 
Jornada Mesilla Park 
Conlee  Tombaugh 
Doña Ana  University Hills 
Hermosa Heights Valley View 
Loma Heights  

Children who will be four years old by Sept. 1, 2020 may apply for NM PreK.

NM Pre-K will provide services to children in at one of 12 proposed sites in the 2020-2021 school year:  

AlamedaHillrise
Booker T. WashingtonJornada
Cesar ChavezMesilla
Desert HillsTombaugh
Doña Ana Valley View
HighlandWhite Sands

Online registration can be found at www.lcps.net, under the “Online Registration” tab. 

Families without access to the internet can call any of the following numbers for additional assistance Monday through Friday between 9 and 11 a.m. or from 2 to 4 p.m., said the release.

For Head Start assistant call:

  • 575-386-5943 
  • 575-322-5991 
  • 915-213-4965 (Bilingual/Spanish & English) 
  • 575-322-5128 (evening calls accepted between 6 and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday) 

For NM PreK call:

  • 575-652-6060 (Spanish & English) 
  • *Note:  NM PreK children will be selected via random selection on April 30, 2020.

