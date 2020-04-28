Las Cruces PreK, Kindergarten registration now available online

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Online applications are now available for parents interested in applying for Head Start and New Mexico (NM) PreK programs at Las Cruces Public Schools.

Online applications for the Head Start and NM PreK programs ensure safe social distancing and compliance with state and federal guidelines.

According to a news release by Las Cruces Public Schools, children who will be three or four years old by Sept. 1, 2020 may apply for Head Start.

Head Start will provide services to children in 13 proposed sites in the 2020-2021 school year:

Booker T. Washington MacArthur Cesar Chavez Mesilla Jornada Mesilla Park Conlee Tombaugh Doña Ana University Hills Hermosa Heights Valley View Loma Heights

Children who will be four years old by Sept. 1, 2020 may apply for NM PreK.

NM Pre-K will provide services to children in at one of 12 proposed sites in the 2020-2021 school year:

Alameda Hillrise Booker T. Washington Jornada Cesar Chavez Mesilla Desert Hills Tombaugh Doña Ana Valley View Highland White Sands

Online registration can be found at www.lcps.net, under the “Online Registration” tab.

Families without access to the internet can call any of the following numbers for additional assistance Monday through Friday between 9 and 11 a.m. or from 2 to 4 p.m., said the release.

For Head Start assistant call:

575-386-5943

575-322-5991

915-213-4965 (Bilingual/Spanish & English)

575-322-5128 (evening calls accepted between 6 and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday)

For NM PreK call: