Las Cruces police warn community of movie prop money being used as actual currency

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are warning area residents and merchants of movie prop money that’s being passed as actual currency.



The Las Cruces Police Department said over the last weekend, it received two reports of movie prop money that was passed as legal tender. LCPD identified movie prop money in $20 denominations in two separate cases filed over the weekend.



Police said it’s common for movie prop money to be in larger denominations which include $50 and $100 bills.



Authorities are reminding the public that movie prop money can have the same look as actual currency, however does not have the same texture as real cash.



The Las Cruces Police Department strongly encourages merchants and residents to carefully inspect all denominations of currency before completing a cash transaction.



Here are some examples that are seen printed on movie prop money:

“For Motion Picture Use Only” along the top, front-face of the bill.

The word, “Copy” is normally printed on both sides of the bill.

“This Note Is Not Legal Tender” or “For Motion Picture Use Only” is normally printed on at least one side of the bill.

Often times the president’s name is omitted or changed.

Serial numbers are often the same on all movie prop money.

Police said it’s not illegal to possess movie prop money. However, passing movie prop money or any illegal currency could be classified as a felony offense or a federal crime depending on its use.



Anyone who receives suspected prop money or illegally manufactured bills as actual currency should call police immediately at (575) 526-0795.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.