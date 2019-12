LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department is trying to identify the man who was found dead in a drainage canal this weekend.

The man’s body was discovered at about 3 p.m. Sunday near the 2100 block of North Main Street, police said in a news release.

Police said there were no signs of foul play and nothing appears to be suspicious.

“The drainage canal is often frequented by individuals who are homeless,” police said.

If you have any information, you can call 575-526-0795.