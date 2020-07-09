Las Cruces police seeking help in locating missing 17-year-old girl

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl who authorities said could be in danger if not located.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, Fallen Dunn, 17, was last seen Wednesday, July 8, on the 200 block of Happy Trails road near Avenida de Mesilla.

Dunn is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Authorities describe her as having brown hair in the shape of a buzz cut.

Officials said Dunn was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a rainbow logo, light blue skinny jeans, and multi-color Converse shoes. She was also reportedly wearing glasses that have one square lens and one round lens.

According to LCPD, Dunn recently moved to Las Cruces and does not know many people in the area.

Authorities said she has a relative who resides in Deming but has no known means of transportation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fallen Dunn is asked to call police immediately by dialing 911.