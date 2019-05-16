Breaking News
YISD votes to put $425 million bond projects on November 2019 election
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Las Cruces police seek men suspected of using stolen credit cards

Las Cruces News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
walmart men_1558044914105.JPG.jpg

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers needs your help finding two men suspected of using stolen credit cards at a Walmart store.

According to a news release, authorities believe the credit cards were stolen during auto burglaries in a Planet Fitness parking lot on April 25. 

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects using the cards at the Walmart store on Rinconada shortly thereafter.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the men. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More crime

More Crime