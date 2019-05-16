Las Cruces police seek men suspected of using stolen credit cards

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers needs your help finding two men suspected of using stolen credit cards at a Walmart store.

According to a news release, authorities believe the credit cards were stolen during auto burglaries in a Planet Fitness parking lot on April 25.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects using the cards at the Walmart store on Rinconada shortly thereafter.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the men.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.