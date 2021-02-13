Las Cruces police searching for woman forcefully taken from her car

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was forcefully taken from her car.

According to LCPD, officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of North Fork Road on Saturday afternoon in reference to a kidnapping. At about 2 p.m., the victim, Paula Fernandez, was forcefully pulled out of her vehicle by Patrick Fernandez, police said.

Once she was pulled out of the vehicle, Fernandez then dragged her inside his vehicle and left at a high rate of speed.

Fernandez’s vehicle is described as a 1994 dark green Chevrolet Blazer with tinted windows and a white decal on the rear window that says, “HOOD RICH.” 

Fernandez is described as five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paula Fernandez is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paula and Patrick Fernandez are asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Fixing old jalopys

Preparing the roadways for winter weather

City to open warming centers

El Paso immigration advocacy groups prepare for 'Remain in Mexico' changes

Funeral for NM State Police Officer Darian Jarrott

Gerardo Gamez remembered during funeral

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link