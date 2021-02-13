Las Cruces police searching for woman forcefully taken from her car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was forcefully taken from her car.

According to LCPD, officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of North Fork Road on Saturday afternoon in reference to a kidnapping. At about 2 p.m., the victim, Paula Fernandez, was forcefully pulled out of her vehicle by Patrick Fernandez, police said.

Once she was pulled out of the vehicle, Fernandez then dragged her inside his vehicle and left at a high rate of speed.

Fernandez’s vehicle is described as a 1994 dark green Chevrolet Blazer with tinted windows and a white decal on the rear window that says, “HOOD RICH.”

Fernandez is described as five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Paula Fernandez is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paula and Patrick Fernandez are asked to call 911 immediately.