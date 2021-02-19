Las Cruces police searching for missing 15-year-old boy last seen in January

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since Jan. 11.

Guy Hall, who has been reported as a runaway, was last seen about 1 p.m. on Jan. 11, at his foster home on the 2000 block of Martha Drive. His foster family indicates they were in contact with Hall via social media for a time after Jan. 11, but have since lost contact.

Hall has family in Minnesota and may be trying to travel to that state. He also has friends in Las Cruces and may still be in the area.

Hall is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.