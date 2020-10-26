Las Cruces police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating 12-year-old Yazmin Zamora.
She was last on the 2200 block of Desert Drive at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Zamora is approximately 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweats and a black t-shirt and is known to frequent the area of La Fonda Drive and Lester Avenue.
Anyone with information on Zamora’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.
