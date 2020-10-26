Las Cruces police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating 12-year-old Yazmin Zamora.

She was last on the 2200 block of Desert Drive at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Zamora is approximately 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweats and a black t-shirt and is known to frequent the area of La Fonda Drive and Lester Avenue.

Anyone with information on Zamora’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

60-year-old El Paso woman with virus fearful she'll need to go to the hospital as capacities reach 100 %

Woman comes forward with possible lead for missing soldier

El Paso County urging school districts to suspend athletics due to COVID-19

Federal resources diverted to assist El Paso, Abbott says

'We risk detrimental effects to our entire healthcare system'

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link