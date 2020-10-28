Las Cruces police search for missing 83-year-old man

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Las Cruces man who was reported missing on Wednesday morning.

LCPS said that Carlos Madrid could be in danger if not located soon. He was last known to be at his home on the 300 block of Almendra Street at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe Madrid may have received a ride from someone or may be on foot, as his vehicle is at his home. It is not known where he might have gone.

Madrid is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He is possibly wearing blue jeans and a brown coat with sheep-skin lining.

Anyone with information on Madrid’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

winter weather in el paso

El Paso strip clubs to remain open after Mayor Margo breaks tie vote

Medical tents set up outside UMC

North Texas, UTEP football game postponed due to COVID-19

City to examine bars-turned-restaurants

WBAMC to begin accepting El Paso COVID-19 patients

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link