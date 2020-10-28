Las Cruces police search for missing 83-year-old man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Las Cruces man who was reported missing on Wednesday morning.

LCPS said that Carlos Madrid could be in danger if not located soon. He was last known to be at his home on the 300 block of Almendra Street at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe Madrid may have received a ride from someone or may be on foot, as his vehicle is at his home. It is not known where he might have gone.

Madrid is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He is possibly wearing blue jeans and a brown coat with sheep-skin lining.

Anyone with information on Madrid’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

