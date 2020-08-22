Las Cruces Police plan DWI checkpoints

Las Cruces police plan to conduct at least one saturation patrol within city limits before the end of August.

Saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints held by LCPD are intended to reduce and eliminate the number of motorists who drive while intoxicated.

Officers also will be on the lookout for other traffic safety violations such as drivers using cell phones, and those who fail to properly utilize seatbelts and child safety seats.

Las Cruces Police encourage those who plan on consuming alcoholic beverages to use a designated driver – someone who will not be drinking alcoholic beverages – for their transportation needs.