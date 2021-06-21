Las Cruces police make arrest in Sunday night homicide

Las Cruces News

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department says a man is in custody on suspicion of killing a 51-year-old man on Sunday night.

Police say Joel Arciniega-Seanz was arrested at Apodaca Park after officers observed significant blood stains on him and allegedly having what appeared to be a bloody knife in the ground near him. Saenz surrendered to the police without resisting.

A news release says James Garcia, 51, sustained multiple sharp force injuries to his bodies. Police say they found Garcia dead during a response of a body in the roadway on Madrid Avenue on the North side of the park.

Saenz faces a charge of First Degree Murder. And, police ask for witnesses to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Mutt Mondays: Fosters Needed

Name of fallen police officer yet to be added to overpass dedicated in his memory

El Pasoans celebrate water lantern festival

Juneteenth in El Paso

Families unable to cross the border embrace across the Rio Grande during Hugs Not Walls event

KTSM 9 News

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link