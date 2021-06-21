Las Cruces police make arrest in Sunday night homicide

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department says a man is in custody on suspicion of killing a 51-year-old man on Sunday night.

Police say Joel Arciniega-Seanz was arrested at Apodaca Park after officers observed significant blood stains on him and allegedly having what appeared to be a bloody knife in the ground near him. Saenz surrendered to the police without resisting.

A news release says James Garcia, 51, sustained multiple sharp force injuries to his bodies. Police say they found Garcia dead during a response of a body in the roadway on Madrid Avenue on the North side of the park.

Saenz faces a charge of First Degree Murder. And, police ask for witnesses to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.