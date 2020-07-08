Las Cruces police investigating apparent homicide following 911 hang-up call

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are investigating an apparent homicide that happened early Wednesday morning at a home on the 5800 block of Desert Mesa Place.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, at around 2:30 a.m., on July 8, police were dispatched to the home on Desert Mesa Place following a 911 hang-up call.

When officers arrived, a 73-year-old was found dead, and another man at the residence was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

LCPD said the second man has since been released from the hospital and as part of the investigation is in police custody.

Investigators do not believe there are any other outstanding suspects in the case.

Authorities said no charges have been filed at this time.

