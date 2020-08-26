Las Cruces police investigate string of auto burlaries allegedly committed by teenagers

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating a string of auto burglaries that occurred early Wednesday morning in the High Range neighborhood.

According to LCPD, the auto burglaries appeared to have been committed by a group of five juveniles during the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on August 26. Authorities said the group consisted of three boys and two girls.

Surveillance video from multiple residences on Stagecoach Drive and Cheyenne Drive are being reviewed to help identify the suspects, officials said.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

According to LCPD, the overwhelming majority of auto burglaries committed in Las Cruces are considered crimes of opportunity and occur when valuables are left in plain sight, and vehicles parked unattended and unlocked.

Most auto burglary perpetrators simply cruise neighborhoods or large parking lots peering through windows for items of value and checking for unlocked vehicles.

The Las Cruces Police Department recommends: