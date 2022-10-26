EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 29 for anyone who wishes to properly dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.

LCPD, along with DEA and other law enforcement agencies, will be holding the event at multiple locations on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here is the list of the multiple locations:

Branigan Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces.

East Mesa Public Safety Complex, 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd., Las Cruces.

Elks Lodge, 3000 Elks Dr., Las Cruces.

Walgreens, 2700 W. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces.

Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida De Mesilla, Mesilla.

Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, 845 N. Motel Blvd., Las Cruces.

Anthony Municipal Building, 820 NM 478, Anthony, N.M.

Hatch Police Department, 133 Franklin St., Hatch.

White Sands Missile Range, 465 Dyer St., No. 128, WSMR.

Sunland Park Police Department, 1000 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park.

You can drop off pills or drugs in patch forms as well as vape-related items without batteries. DEA will not be accepting liquids or needles during the event.

According to the press release, the take-back initiative is meant to address public safety and health issues due to unused and outdated medications being susceptible to misuse or abuse which can result in accidental poisonings and overdoses.

