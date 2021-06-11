Las Cruces Police Dept. offers financial incentives for new recruits, later transfers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is making an offer of financial incentives that apply for new recruits to its 51st Training Academy and for current law enforcement officers who are considering a lateral transfer.



The department extended the closing date on accepting applications for its 51st Academy, and the application deadline for new recruits must be submitted no later than July 30. LCPD officials are encouraging applicants to submit early.



Below are the financial incentives being offered:

Recruitment and retention incentives for LCPD Training Academy cadets with a 36-month commitment:

Base Incentive: $6,000.

Associates Degree or four years of military service: $10,000.

Bachelor’s Degree or retirement from military service: $15,000.

Bachelor’s Degree in sociology, psychology, criminal justice or criminology: $20,000

Master’s or Doctoral Degree in sociology, psychology, criminal justice or criminology: $25,000



Recruitment and retention incentives for lateral transfers certified law enforcement officers in good standing with current agency with a 36-month commitment:

Upon hire: $5,000.

Completion of field training: $5,000.

Completion of probationary year: $10,000.

Five personal leave days in addition to earned annual leave.

Officials said LCPD’s 51st Training Academy for cadets is set to begin in January 2022. Certified law enforcement officers who lateral to LCPD will undergo an abbreviated 3-week lateral academy.

Prospective candidates for the Academy or for lateral transfer can speak with an LCPD recruiter by texting JOINLCPD to 575-376-6817.

For more information on the incentives and a link to submit an application, visit www.CLCPD.com and click on the Recruitment tab.



