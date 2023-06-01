EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols within the city during the month of June.

Officers will also be on the lookout for other traffic safety violations such as drivers using cell phones, failure to properly wear seatbelts and failure to properly utilize child safety seats, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Police encourage those who plan on consuming alcohol to use a ride-share or have a designated driver.

“Sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols are intended to reduce and eliminate the number of motorists who drive while intoxicated.”

-Las Cruces Police Department



