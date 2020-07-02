Las Cruces Police Chief set to retire in August 2020

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The City of Las Cruces has announced the retirement of Police Chief Patrick Gallagher.

Chief Gallagher served in his position since January 2018. His retirement will become effective on August 1, 2020.

“I would like to thank you for your service to the city for 2 1/2 years. I think you continued the great tradition of LCPD and I was very proud to work with you,” said Mayor Ken Miyagishima. “You will be missed.”

Chief Gallagher stated upon his hiring he had planned to hold the position for two to no more than three years. In an address to administrative staff on Thursday, he noted that he felt this was a good time to afford the newly sought city manager to select a police chief of his or her choosing. He also added that his decision was a difficult one to make, but after consulting with family and considering recent events on a local and national level, he felt it was time to move on.

“Although we only worked together for a few months in my current capacity, I appreciated working with you and your assistance as well as that of LCPD in our collaborations starting years ago over traffic calming measures throughout the City”, said Interim City Manager David Maestas. “I wish you well.”

The City of Las Cruces is currently considering who will fill the void of the chief position in the interim until a new Chief is hired.

Chief Gallagher served Las Cruces after already dedicating decades of law enforcement in other communities. Previously, Gallagher worked for the cities of Santa Fe and Truth or Consequences in New Mexico and also served 23 years with the New York Police Department.

Chief Gallagher did not indicate what his plans for the future are at this time.