Las Cruces police ask for help locating teen missing since March

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl missing since March.

Jaylyn Lara was last seen at her home, located near Milton Avenue and Hagerty Road in Las Cruces, on March 25. She is described as being 5-feet-tall and about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lara was initially listed as a runaway by the police department but has yet to return home.

If you have any information, call LCPD at (575) 526-0795.

