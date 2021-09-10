Las Cruces police arrest teenage suspect accused of killing Matthew Portillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police received a tip provided by a Las Cruces area resident, and were able to identify and charge a 16-year-old boy believed to be responsible for Sunday morning’s shooting that killed Matthew Portillo.
LCPD is not publicly identifying the suspect because he is a juvenile. The teen is charged with an open count of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.
Las Cruces police also identified the vehicle believed to be near where the shooting took place.
Investigators said Portillo was found dead shortly before 7 a.m. on Sunday, September 5, on the 1000 block of Juniper Avenue. The incident remains under investigation.
The Las Cruces Police Department thanks the resident who provided the tip that led to the vehicle.
Police continue to ask for more information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.
