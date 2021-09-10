Las Cruces police arrest teenage suspect accused of killing Matthew Portillo

Las Cruces News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police received a tip provided by a Las Cruces area resident, and were able to identify and charge a 16-year-old boy believed to be responsible for Sunday morning’s shooting that killed Matthew Portillo.

LCPD is not publicly identifying the suspect because he is a juvenile. The teen is charged with an open count of murder and one count of tampering with evidence.

Las Cruces police also identified the vehicle believed to be near where the shooting took place.

Investigators said Portillo was found dead shortly before 7 a.m. on Sunday, September 5, on the 1000 block of Juniper Avenue. The incident remains under investigation.
 
The Las Cruces Police Department thanks the resident who provided the tip that led to the vehicle.

Police continue to ask for more information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Loretto Academy Vow of Silence

Socorro snaps 53-game losing streak with win over El Paso High

ktsm 9 news after the game

County judge Ricardo Samaniego running for reelection

DEA Tip of the Week

School bus driver shortage

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime