Las Cruces police arrest suspects in two gun incidents

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — Las Cruces police have charged two men suspected in a pair of Monday morning gun incidents that included rounds being fired and a couple of victims being threatened.

Adan Herrera, 20, of the 5300 block of Sunny Acres Drive, and Javier C. Vasquez, 19, of the 2900 block of west Crocus Court, are charged with one count each of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, one count of conspiracy and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. All three counts are fourth-degree felonies.

Herrera also faces a second fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his involvement in a separate incident that morning.

At about 1:40 a.m. Monday, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a shooting that occurred at the Motel 6 at 2120 Summit Ct. Investigators learned that Herrera and Vasquez were in a white minivan that approached a man in the parking lot. Vasquez is reported to have had an ongoing disagreement with the man. As the van approached the man, with Herrera behind the wheel, Vasquez is accused of opening the sliding door and discharging at least two rounds toward the victim.

The two rounds struck the back of a vehicle that was parked nearby.

Investigators learned that a few hours later, around 4:20 a.m., Herrera and Vasquez were at the Pic Quick store at 4675 Sonoma Ranch Boulevard. As Vasquez drove the van, Herrera is accused of opening the sliding door and pointing the handgun at an older man who was standing nearby. Investigators believe Herrera pulled the trigger but, unbeknownst to him, there was no ammunition in the gun at the time.

Las Cruces police located the white minivan later Monday and conducted a traffic stop. Herrera and Vasquez were detained for questioning and subsequently arrested. Police determined a third man was also in the minivan during both incidents. There are no charges against him.

Herrera and Vasquez were booked into the Dona Aña County Detention Center where they are initially being held without bond.