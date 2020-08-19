Las Cruces police arrest suspect accused in deadly shooting on Farney Lane

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police have arrested the suspect believed to be responsible for the Aug. 6 shooting death of Jacob Daniel Becerra.

Officials are not releasing the name of the suspect because of his age. However, authorities said he is 17-years-old.

The teen was arrested on Thursday, August 13.

He has been charged with one first-degree felony count of murder, two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, officials said.

History

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, a Las Cruces police officer discovered a 2018 brown Kia Forte that crashed into a pole on east Farney Lane near west Park Drive.

Investigators said it appeared the Kia was heading south on west Park Drive before it crossed Farney Lane and crashed into a light pole.

Authorities identified the driver as 18-year-old Jacob Daniel Becerra who investigators said received a fatal gunshot wound. The New Mexico medical investigator’s office later determined Becerra’s death as a homicide.

Las Cruces police believe the 17-year-old suspect was armed with a handgun and, during a dispute with Becerra, fired at least one round that struck Becerra.

The 17-year-old suspect is currently being held without bond in the juvenile section of the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.