Las Cruces Police and Fire departments to host ‘National Night Out’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police and Fire departments are inviting the community to participate in National Night Out.

National Night Out is a nationwide event held every year on the first Tuesday in August. This year’s will be held from 6pm to 9pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 along Main Street in downtown Las Cruces.

National Night Out offers residents an opportunity to meet-and-greet local first responders and neighbors.

Planned activities include LCPD hosting a free Ident-A-Child program, a bicycle rodeo for kids led by Codes Enforcement personnel, and a demonstration by the Mounted Patrol units of their horses.

Several law enforcement agencies, first responders, organizations, and businesses are also expected to participate.

The event is free and open to the public.

