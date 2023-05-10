Las Cruces Police Department is seeking two individuals who may have witnessed a shooting involving a 69-year-old man.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) is hoping to identify and speak with two individuals who possibly witnessed the shooting that injured a 69-year-old man.

Courtesy of Las Cruces Police Department

The call came in at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at the 500 block of Lujan Street where the 69-year-old man was located.

Police say the man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the University Medical Center of El Paso. The man is in critical but stable condition.

Police add one vehicle was in the area around the time of the shooting, and images of the vehicle were captured on security cameras.

Additionally, a bicyclist was also seen in the area.

Investigators are hoping to identify and talk to the vehicle’s driver and the bicyclist to gain information on the suspect’s or suspects’ identity in this case.

Anyone who can help identify the driver of the vehicle pictured or the bicyclist is asked to call the police at (575) 526-0795.