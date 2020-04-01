Las Cruces PBS station, KRWG begins classroom programming next week

Olivia Bucks, left, helps her son Keith Bucks, center, with an online class assignment while Ashton Morris, right, works on a handwriting lesson from their first grade class at Arco Iris Spanish Immersion School in Beaverton, Ore. Bucks works from home selling books online and now spends her time between working on her business and helping her sons with their school work. They are using her work laptop to access their classroom assignments. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces PBS affiliate KRWG will begin broadcasting classroom programming aimed at school-age children beginning Monday, April 6 at 8 a.m. on KRWG-TV’s broadcast channel 22.1.

The educational content, APS@HOME, will be presented on New Mexico’s other PBS stations, KENW in Portales and New Mexico PBS in Albuquerque, helping children and their parents statewide.

“The initiative will have a statewide impact thanks to the collective reach of KENW, KNME and KRWG,” said Adrian Velarde, General Manager. “By joining forces, we reach 98% of the state’s population and we are the most accessible resource in this time of crisis. We are all extremely proud to be able to serve New Mexico students and teachers by delivering this critical content.”

The broadcasts are divided into lessons for students grades K-5 in order to help them resume learning key topics.

Daily lesson plans will be broadcast daily and will be made available later for individual “on-demand” lessons. The supplemental learning videos feature Albuquerque Public School educators in short segments teaching a variety of subjects and grade levels including English language arts, math, visual and performing arts, physical education, and more.

The segments will also include a sign language interpreter on the lower-left portion of the screen, making them available to hearing-impaired students. Bilingual lessons are also planned.

K-5 Schedule of Classes

Monday – Wedesday – Friday

8 a.m.: Grades K-1 Fundamentals/English Language Arts Writing

9 a.m.: English Language Developmental Bilingual

10 a.m.: Grades 2-3 English

11 a.m.: Grades 4-5 English

Tuesdays – Thursdays

8 a.m.: Grades K-1 Math/Science

9 a.m.: English Language Development Bilingual

10 a.m.: Grades 2-3 Math/Science

11 a.m.: Grades 4-5 Math/Science

Educational programming for students in grades 6-12 is also available every weekday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on KRWG-TV Broadcast Channel 22.2, the World network.