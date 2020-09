EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Due to the drop in New Mexico’s rate of active COVID-19 cases, the City of Las Cruces is reopening parks with restored amenities for residents.

Starting Monday, park staff will begin restoring amenities at the parks that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks will still be required at all times, except when eating, drinking and swimming, per the State’s updated guidelines.