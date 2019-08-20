Las Cruces on edge after El Paso Walmart shooting

More than two weeks after the El Paso shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart, the Las Cruces Police Department is doing what they can to keep the community at ease.

“A lot of people indicated to us that they were hesitant to go to large stores or to the mall, and now we have officers that a frequently patrolling larger areas and also those who are working off duty at the local Walmart stores,” LCPD spokesman Dan Trujillo told KTSM.

Leading the City to take more precautions, LCPD is offering trainings to large groups, individuals, and businesses, so they are prepared for an active shooter training.

The Mayor of Las Cruces, Ken Miyagishima, explained Las Crucens need to be more vigilant.

“I think it’s fair to say, its just another meeting of the mind when your out in different stores you just have to stay a little bit more vigilant and do a lot of other things that you otherwise wouldn’t,” said Miyagishima.

Sean Barham, the Associate Director of operations with Las Cruces public schools told KTSM, “we’ve really focused on visitor access control and perimeter control, making sure that the staff in students know what to do in an emergency.”

Barham also explained that they regularly practice lockdowns and are thankful for their partnership with the Las Cruces Police Department.

LCPD continues to ask for the public’s help when it comes to reporting suspicious acts and threats on social media.