Las Cruces offers free COVID-19 testing to essential workers

A health worker administers a coronavirus test at a drive-through testing site organized by actor Sean Penn’s nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) at Malibu City Hall in Malibu, California. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Essential workers in Las Cruces will be eligible for drive-thru COVID-19 testing Thursday, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

The screening will be from 7 a.m. to noon or while supplies last at the Las Cruces Public Health Office, located at 1170 N. Solano Drive. All essential workers with or without COVID-19 symptoms are eligible to be tested. This includes first responders, health care workers, long-term care workers, utility workers and any employees of all essential business

The New Mexico Department of Health is asking those being tested limit the number of people in each vehicle to two to avoid risk for viral spread. No insurance is needed for screening.

