Las Cruces nursing home resident is county’s 36th death

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — Just 79 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in the State of New Mexico Tuesday, including seven in Doña Ana County. To date, there are 23,579 confirmed virus cases statewide, including 2,648 in Doña Ana County.

Unfortunately, one of the state’s five reported deaths on Tuesday was a man in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces. The number of deaths in Doña Ana County is 36 and statewide, there have been 723 deaths.

Tuesday, the state said there are 111 people hospitalized statewide.

