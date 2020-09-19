Las Cruces nursing home resident among state’s 6 virus deaths

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — A woman in her 90s from Las Cruces was among the state’s six additional COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday. According to New Mexico health officials, the woman was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces.

Doña Ana County has now recorded 53 deaths associated with the virus and seven of those were residents of the Good Samaritan Society.

Doña Ana County added 31 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, tying Bernalillo County for the highest number of new cases. The county now has 3,117 reported virus cases since the pandemic began.

The New Mexico Department of Health says there are now 27,512 cases statewide and 847 deaths. As of Saturday, there are 68 people hospitalized in the state with the virus.