Las Cruces nurse recognized for exceptional compassion, work with at-risk youth

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces nurse was named the 2020 national Mercy Award winner for LifePoint Health, the national company that operates Memorial Medical Center.

Karl Ngoye is an RN who works in MMC’s intensive care unit. He was honored for the compassionate care he provides to patients and for his extensive volunteer work with at-risk youth in the community.

“Karl holds a deep and abiding commitment to caring for others with excellence and compassion,” said David Dill, president and chief executive officer of LifePoint Health. “His heart for the most vulnerable among us – within his hospital’s ICU, in his community and beyond – make him both a shining example of what it means to live out our mission of Making Communities Healthier and a worthy recipient of this distinguished recognition.”

Ngoye is a fitness coach and former professional soccer player who was instilled with a great care for others after his cousins came to live with his family following the death of their parents. The early experience inspired him to care for vulnerable youth in the community.

In addition to his work in Las Cruces, Ngoye has volunteered at Rancho Los Amigos, a home for abandoned, neglected, and abused children in Juárez for the last eight years. Back at home in Las Cruces, he also serves as a role model within his own family, including for his young daughter. And within MMC, he is renowned for his compassionate approach to care and an ability to soothe anxious patients and their families. He has received numerous recognitions for his efforts, including an MMC Shining Star award and the prestigious DAISY Award for nursing.