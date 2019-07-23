Las Cruces named the most educated city in New Mexico by insurance website

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Insurify.com, a website to compare insurance quotes, has determined the most educated communities in each state.

For the state of New Mexico, the City of Las Cruces was chosen as the recipient of the 2019 Insurify Most Educated Cities Award.

To determine which city in each state is the most well-educated, the research team at Insurify, crunched the numbers from its database of over 1.6 million car insurance applications.

The website used some of the information it gathers while sorting applications to determine the most educated city in each state.

To apply for quotes, interested customers input personal and vehicle information, including their city of residence and the highest level of education. For high school students, the probability of advancing to college based on current grade point average was also factored into the calculation.

“This is yet another good award for our City,” Mayor Ken Miyagishima said. “They see how many good student discounts are added to the policy. This would make sense since insurance companies give up to 25-percent discounts and they take transcripts from schools to verify.”

Snejina Zacharia, Insurify chief executive officer said, “educational success is vitally important in determining the advancement of local economies across the United States, these awards recognize the cities in each state whose residents demonstrate unmatched commitments to their education.”