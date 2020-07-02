Las Cruces named best-run city in New Mexico and 4th best-run in U.S.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – WalletHub, a personal finance website, is naming Las Cruces as the best-run city in New Mexico.

The new ranking also lists Las Cruces as the 4th best-run city in the U.S. with El Paso coming in at 40.

This is the fourth consecutive year, the City of Las Cruces has ranked highly in the WalletHub.com survey.

According to WalletHub, researchers measured the effectiveness of local leadership by how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget.

WalletHub compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the most populated cities in America across five key categories: 1) Financial Stability, 2) Education, 3) Health, 4) Safety, 5) Economy and 6) Infrastructure & Pollution.

WalletHub said it evaluated those categories using 38 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest quality of service. It then calculated an overall “Quality of City Services” score for each city based on its weighted average across all the metrics.

Finally, for each city, WalletHub divided the Quality of City Services score by the “Total Budget per Capita” (dollar amount) to rank-order the cities.

“Congratulations to our management team, our hard-working employees, and my city council colleagues,” said Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima.

