Las Cruces Museums to temporarily close to the public starting Friday

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Las Cruces Museums

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Museums will be temporarily closed to the public starting Friday, October 23 through November 14, 2020.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Tuesday that all state-run museums and historic sites are to shut down in order to slow the high spread of COVID-19 infections.

With the latest health order in effect, the Branigan Cultural Center, Las Cruces Museum of Art, Museum of Nature & Science, and Railroad Museum will all be closed to on-site visitation to minimize the risk of community spread, officials announced.

The Las Cruces Museums reminds the public that there are free programs and experiences online via its Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums social media accounts.

People can also find activities at museums.las-cruces.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

voting misinformation

Dona Ana County shooting incident

El Paso Volunteer firefighters face new challenges during the pandemic

New report predicts hospital, ICU capacity in El Paso region will exceed in three weeks

EPISD board of trustees want to discuss Cabrera lawsuit

El Pasoans wait hours in drive-thru line to get free flu shots amid a sharp coronavirus spike

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link