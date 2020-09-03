Las Cruces Museum System reopens to the public

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Museum System (LCMS) is reopening to the public after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will accept patrons on a reservation-only basis in order to ensure the health and safety of staff and guests, officials said. The museums are now open and will remain open until Saturday, October 3.

LCMS has also implemented new temporary procedures for visiting City museums.

Some of the new procedures include:

Accepting limited reservations to ensure the number of individuals in the museum at any given time meets with the requirements of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s latest directives.

Guests required to follow health guidelines by wearing a mask over the nose and mouth.

Guests must maintain a distance of at least six feet from others.

Guests must refrain from touching items or exhibits.

Hand sanitizing stations are located near restrooms and front desks.

People who would like to reserve time to one of the museums can make an appointment by calling 575-522-3120 or 575-528-3330 or email education@las-cruces.org.

“We know everyone’s mental health and cultural isolation has been challenging and we want to make sure the museum can safely return operations to a level that helps reengage our community in the art and culture that flourishes in our area,” said Museum Administrator Dr. Jennifer Robles.

Officials said guests with confirmed reservations should arrive five minutes before their scheduled time.

Guests arriving later than 10 minutes after their scheduled time will be asked to reschedule their visit to respect the reservations of other patrons, officials said.

Groups of more than 10 people will be asked to break into smaller groups to schedule visits to different areas of the museums.

The Las Cruces Museum System is not conducting group tours at this time.

People can call 575-528-3330 or email education@las-cruces.org for the latest information on tours.

Disposable masks will be provided to visitors who have forgotten their own at home (limit one per person).

The Branigan Cultural Center, Museum of Art, and Museum of Nature & Science are located at 411 N. Main St. and 501 N. Main St. and are accessible from RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1, Stop 36.

The Las Cruces Railroad Museum is at 351 N. Mesilla St. and is accessible from RoadRUNNER Transit Route 5, Stop 17.

For additional information, visit the website at http://las-cruces.org/museums.