Las Cruces Museum of Nature and Science to host program for children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Museum of Nature & Science in Las Cruces presents the “Nature and Science Saturday Pre-K” for younger explorers and their parents.

The event will take place at the Museum of Nature & Science, 411 N. Main St., on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m.

Children and parents are invited to investigate nature and science through hands-on activities such as arts and crafts.

According to a release, this event will give children the opportunity to learn about the Solar System and experiment through art.

For more information about the event visit their website at www.las-cruces.org/1608/Museum-of-Nature-Science.