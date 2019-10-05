Las Cruces motorcyclist airlifted to El Paso following crash

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces motorcyclist is in critical condition at University Medical Center in El Paso after a crash on slick roadways early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, on South Main Street near Melendres Street in Las Cruces. Las Cruces Police investigators learned the 20-year-old motorcyclist was driving a 2018 Honda street bike along S. Main when he lost control, hitting a curb.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and came to rest in the median. He was taken to a Las Cruces area hospital and airlifted to UMC in El Paso. LCPD says his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Speed and wet roads are factors in the crash, according to investigators. No other injuries were reported. The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.