Las Cruces mother arrested for allegedly striking children with wire cord

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A Las Cruces mother who is accused of hitting her two young children with a wire cord was arrested Thursday and charged with child abuse.

Leonor E. Vasquez, 38, is charged with two felony counts of child abuse.

On Aug. 10, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of two children running away from Vasquez’s home. Vasquez’s two children were quickly located but disclosed to police they were afraid to return home because of reported abuse at the hands of their mother.

Investigators learned Vasquez used a wire cord from an electronic device to discipline her children, ages 9 and 10.

Police observed that both children had visible linear marks consistent with their allegations.

Investigators also determined that Vasquez’s residence was in disarray with dog feces and urine on the floors, no working shower, and exposed electrical wires.

Las Cruces police investigators obtained a warrant for Vasquez’s arrest and she was taken into custody Wednesday by deputies from the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office. Vasquez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where she is initially being held without bond. Her two children are now in the care of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.