Las Cruces middle school teacher accused of sending explicit photos to a student

by: KTSM Staff

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A Las Cruces middle school teacher is accused of sending inappropriate photos to a student via Snapchat back in June.

Ronald Goranson, 23, has been charged with one count of criminal sexual communication with a child.

According to the Las Cruces Sun News, Goranson is a teacher at Mesa Middle School.

He was placed on administrative leave on August 5th according to the report.

Police arrested Goranson on Friday and he was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

